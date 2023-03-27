(Shenandoah) -- KMAland legislators are split on a bill that would change certificate of need regulations for rural health care providers.
By a 29-to-21 vote last week, the Iowa Senate approved Senate File 506, which would eliminate certificate of need requirements for community mental health facilities, mental health centers, birth centers and rehabilitation facilities. Institutional health facilities such as hospitals, nursing facilities, residential facilities and ambulatory surgical centers would still be under CON provisions with targeted regulations. Supporters say CON reform would spur competition for health care services. State Senators Dan Dawson and Mark Costello were among area legislators voting in favor of the bill. State Senator Tom Shipley voted against it. Speaking at Saturday's legislative briefing in Shenandoah, Shipley says the change will negatively affect rural hospitals.
"People say, 'well, it's all about getting competition,'" said Shipley. "Well, you can get competition, some entity can come in and clip off the money-making portion of what a hospital gets, and basically just leave them with emergency room care, which is primarily paid for Medicaid and Medicare, which doesn't pay as much."
The Nodaway Republican says none of the rural hospital administrators in his district supported the bill.
"I told the sponsor of the bill," said Shipley, "I said, 'if we had a more dense population out here, yeah, I could probably understand it. But as sparse as we are, the number of people we're servicing and so forth, I think it could cause some problems."
Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells thanked Shipley for his objection to the bill. Sells cited statistics indicating 76 out of 82 critical access hospitals in the state had a negative operating margin. Saying the health care environment is already pretty stressed, Sells claims eliminating certificate of need requirements would hurt his hospital and others in the region.
"I think it's providing avenues for individuals to come in and expand services that absolutely cherry pick the profitable things," said Sells, "and then leave things like emergency services and obstetrical services--some of those things that are not necessarily money makers, but they're critical to providing access that we need in rural areas."
Stating he supports rural hospitals, State Representative Tom Moore says he would vote against the bill in the Iowa House.