(Clarinda) -- One KMAland lawmaker is outlining some of his agricultural priorities in the ongoing legislative session.
Iowa State Senator Tom Shipley spoke at an Ag Seminar held at Wibholm Hall in Clarinda Friday and discussed some of the Iowa Legislature's target areas regarding agriculture. Shipley says one of the most significant discussions he and his Agriculture Committee have always had with the U.S. Department of Agriculture surrounds foreign animal diseases and prevention. Most notable right now is the African Swine Fever, which Shipley says would cause catastrophic damage to Iowa's economy should even one or two cases be found in the state.
"Everything comes to a stop, everything," Shipley said. "You stop and think about all those employees at those packing plants, they're going home and they're not working. Like I said, it would be a disaster that we couldn't even fathom."
While officials have yet to discover the disease in the states, the USDA has confirmed cases as close as the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Additionally, according to the Iowa Pork Producers Association, in 2020, Iowa was the number one pork producing state in the United States and the top state for pork exports.
Due to the potential impact, Shipley says the state is focusing more on biosecurity in the state.
"We put money into foreign animal disease issues, and probably put more every year just to have people in place and take the precautions," Shipley said. "Biosecurity is something we just don't think about very much, but we're definitely thinking about it a lot more."
Additionally, Shipley says water quality will be one of the top priorities for the legislature. He adds that while conservation efforts are essential, getting everybody on board to practice those efforts is more complicated.
"You know down here in our part of the world, we talk about doing conservation work and it's kind like well, 'is everybody doing that, well no everybody isn't doing that,'" Shipley said. "So consequently a lot of those areas need some work with waterways for example and buffer strips, because we know those kinds of things can help clean up the water."
In line with water quality, Shipley says efforts have also been made to change how land and acreages are valued. He adds a movement is in place to emphasize soil health more in CSR2 ratings.