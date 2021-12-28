(Corning) -- With the new year approaching fast, so is the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session.
State Senator Tom Shipley is among the lawmakers gearing up to return to the statehouse for the new session next month. The Corning Republican is entering his seventh year in the legislature after being elected in 2015 and is among the lawmakers impacted by this year's legislative redistricting process. In 2023, Shipley would serve the new Iowa Senate District 9 encompassing Montgomery, Adams, Taylor, all but the western portion of Page, southern Cass, and western Union and Ringgold Counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley announced he would run for re-election in the new District 9.
"I looked at it and thought that it was almost a perfect district for me, from the standpoint of being more centrally located and I think it's going to work out well for me," Shipley said. "I had always knew I would run again, but that'll make a third term and that may be all I want to do, but I do want to do one more time just to make sure rural people out in southwest Iowa have a voice."
Shipley and other state Republicans attempt to reduce and eventually even eliminate state income taxes. This comes after the state finished the fiscal year 2021 with a $1.24 billion surplus in taxpayer dollars.
While saying the idea is possible, Shipley thinks it would take a significant amount of time to remove the income tax altogether.
"I've told people from the get go, this is going to be more than a one year process, this is going to take some time to get done," Shipley said. "I don't think that we'll look at a year from now and the state income tax will be gone. Because it takes a lot of tweaking in order to maintain revenues that we have to have by looking at sales tax and things like that."
However, Shipley says he doesn't foresee an increase in sales tax but rather to find items that could have sales tax added to them.
"You know food and medicines there's no sales tax on those, and I don't envision those ever changing because that's just too important to the everyday person on the street," Shipley said. "But there's a lot of of other things, you know you look at South Dakota, they have sales tax on a lot of things that perhaps Iowa doesn't."
South Dakota is one of nine states in the United States that does not collect an annual state income tax.
You can hear the full interview with State Senator Tom Shipley below.