(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers are once again contemplating reinstating capital punishment for heinous crimes against children.
Members of an Iowa Senate subcommittee recently advanced a bill calling for the death penalty for individuals convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a person under the age of 18. Though it's perennial issue at the Statehouse, State Senator Tom Shipley tells KMA News bills reinstating the death penalty usually fall short of the votes necessary. And, Shipley questioned the future of this latest bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"This has come up before," said Shipley. "It would be a very tough push for this to happen. It would be very expensive to put in place, with what would have to be done with our correctional facilities, and so forth."
The Nodaway Republican stresses the bill requires all three things to happen before someone is put to death.
"I think it's important to make sure that we understand it's not an OR, but an AND," he said. "Because, if a tragic event like that would happen, you know there are people like that out there who shouldn't be walking loose. There's no incentive for them to not get rid of their witness at this point. So, this would hopefully cause that person maybe to not even think about doing anything, but certainly not take a life of a child."
Even if the bill passes in the Senate, it faces considerable opposition in the House. Among other things, legislators question the expense of purchasing drugs used in lethal ejections. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: