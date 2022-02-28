(Des Moines) -- Legislation limiting the scope of eminent domain for major projects appears dead this session.
Senate File 2160, a bill that would prevented private companies from using eminent domain for liquid carbon pipelines cleared a Senate commerce subcommittee, but was pulled from consideration in the full committee before the Iowa Legislature's first funnel deadline. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Senator Tom Shipley expressed disappointment that the bill won't be considered the remainder of the session.
"There's a lot of people--even in our area around here--that would be affected by a pipeline--if, in fact, it's going to happen at all," said Shipley. "Of course, if don't agree to letting them do it, that's where the fears that eminent domain would be used (comes in). Now, that's ultimately left up to the Iowa Utilities Board whether to allow that or not.
"I was disappointed that it doesn't look like it's going to make its way through. But as we say, nothing is really dead until it's over with," he added.
Supporters proposed the bill in response to Summit Carbon Solutions' plans for the Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline, which would transport carbon dioxide from five Midwestern states to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. Summit Carson Solutions recently applied to the Iowa Utilities Board to lay more than 700 miles of pipeline across a significant portion of the state--including parts of Southwest Iowa. The company's application included a request for the right to use eminent domain for securing the right-of-way for the proposed project. Shipley says he has no idea what the utilities board will decide on the project..
"Obviously, they've heard from a lot of people on what should happen," he said. "I guess we shall see if they do grant it. I don't really know what they're going to do. I guess it's just wait and see now, and hope for the best."
In a related note, the Nodaway Republican expresses opposition toward a bill limiting the location of solar energy projects in the state.
"It says the only ground that can be used has to be a 65 CSR--or corn suitability rating," said Shipley. "That just means that in the north part of Iowa--the flat country, where it has a higher CSR--they wouldn't have them, but they'd be moving our way. I think that if's good for one, it ought to be good for all."
Approved by the Senate Agriculture Committee, the bill restricts the installation of solar panel fields to less productive farmland. They also must be at least half a mile from other solar panel fields and not less than 1,250 feet from the nearest neighboring landowner. The bill is under consideration in the full Senate. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: