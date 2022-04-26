(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers are trying to address some lingering issues before adjourning the 2022 Iowa General Assembly.
Movement on one major issue took place Monday, when the Iowa Senate's Ways and Means Committee approved a new version of a bill setting renewable fuel standards. According to Radio Iowa, the committee voted to allow gas stations apply for a waiver from the E-15 mandate if they sell less than 300,000 gallons of gasoline each year. Supporters of the plan estimate about 30% of small gas stations could opt out, leaving about 70% of Iowa fuel retailers subject to the requirement to sell E15. Similar to a bill already approved in the Iowa House, the measure was expected to be debate in the full Senate today (Tuesday).
While saying he hasn't read the measure's final version, or was privy to negotiations between the two chambers, State Senator Tom Shipley expresses relief that an apparent compromise is reached on the contentious issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley says lawmakers listened to convenience store and gas station operators in hammering out a complex bill.
"I think it's just a matter of being able to assure station operators and owners that they were going to face onerous issues as far as how they run their business," said Shipley, "and getting some help with funding to make some changes in their operations."
Action on a statewide RFS is just one pending issue at the end of the session. Another one of local interest involves a state-imposed moratorium on using eminent domain for acquiring property for carbon pipeline projects. Though the Iowa House approved the moratorium earlier in the session, Shipley was asked whether the Senate would follow suit.
"Good question," replied Shipley. "I was supportive of the bill that we had here in the Senate, but it never got out of committee. And, I'm not really exactly sure why. We could speculate all day long. The House passed something that would delay any possibilities of the utilities board dealing with it until next winter, when, in fact, is when they probably would have done it, anyway."
Shipley is among lawmakers opposed to the use of eminent domain for projects such the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Express pipeline, which would impact several western Iowa counties. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: