(Des Moines) -- Revamping funding for mental health services was one of the high points of the 2021 Iowa General Assembly.
That's according to State Senator Tom Shipley, who reflected on the just-concluded session in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. The transfer of mental health funding from county property taxes to state coffers was included in a comprehensive tax reform bill approved in the session's waning days. Shipley says it was important to remove the burden of funding those services off the backs of taxpayers.
"Mental health is a serious issue--not just in Iowa, but all across the country," said Shipley. "We need to find a different way of funding it. That we got accomplished, and we're pretty proud of that fact that we were able to get that accomplished."
Shipley says the bill also provided an additional million dollars for childrens' mental health services. Another component involves the phase-out of the inheritance tax rate by 20 percent each year over the course of four years, eliminating the tax completely for deaths occurring on or after January 1st, 2025. The Nodaway Republican says eliminating the inheritance tax is important to area farmers.
"Inheritance taxes, by and large, can be pretty unfair," he said. "The money that's there to be passed on, or assets to be passed on, have already been taxed once. Then, for somebody to have worked their whole life, then have to turn it over to the next generation--or whoever they choose to--for those people to have to be put in the position of dispersing those assets to pay, or simply just having to take measures to make sure it stays in the family, that's a big deal to a lot of people."
Shipley says another tax-related issue approved by lawmakers sets provisions for a public vote on a property tax levy for Emergency Medical Services.
"It was something that rural EMS services have been asking for for years," said Shipley. "The ability to get some funding to help them, you know, be able to provide services, without having them to have pancake feeds to take care of their ambulance service. So, this was a big deal for rural EMS, which involves a lot of southwest Iowa."
Shipley also cited the approval of broadband internet expansion dollars as another important accomplishment this past session. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: