(Nodaway) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is looking back on the just-concluded legislative session with satisfaction.
State Senator Tom Shipley cites tax reform actions as the main highlight of the 2022 General Assembly, which wrapped up last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley says removal of taxes on retirement income is but one major component of the sweeping changes approved by legislators early in the session.
"When it was first proposed that we remove the taxes off of retirement income," said Shipley, "I immediately had people reaching out to me that were contemplating moving or leaving Iowa because of the situation. So, anybody I've talked to that is retired and getting retirement income is just really excited that their retirement benefits will not be taxed."
Shipley is also pleased lawmakers finally approved last-minute changes to the state's "Bottle Bill" law. The Nodaway Republican says constituents demanded action after proposed changes stalled at the Statehouse over the past few sessions.
"You know, you get a dozen emails a week about the bottle bill," he said. "Everybody had a different suggestion on how it ought to be changed. And, every one of them was convinced they were absolutely right on how it ought to be addressed. It isn't that simple. There are several different players involved in it."
One change Shipley supports is allowing grocery and convenience stores--especially those serving food--the option of no longer collecting deposit bottles and cans.
"The part, you know, about grocery stores or convenient stores that serve food--which I don't know any of them now that don't," said Shipley, "they would not be required to take those cans back. I've never talked to anybody who felt that was a good idea to bring those cans back in a place that fixes food. I think that's a good step forward."
One bill approved this session that Shipley believes flew under the radar involves statewide regulations on ATV/UTV usage. He says the new laws won't conflict with local standards.
"We've had a number of people in this area that wanted some changes in the laws that dealt with ATVs and UTVs," he said. "We did make some changes there, so it's consistent across the state, so one county's rules aren't different from the next county. If you're out riding, and you cross the county line, now you've got a different set of rules and regs. But, it does allow the cities to still maintain autonomy on how they want to deal with that, too."
Shipley, however, expresses disappointment that Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed school scholarship program languished in the Iowa House. Among other things, the bill contained funding for continued operational sharing incentives for school districts for the next 10 years. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: