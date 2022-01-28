(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland legislator believes a bill designed to boost E-15 sales has a better chance of passing in this year's Iowa Legislative Session.
Governor Kim Reynolds proposes legislation requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell gasoline with 15% ethanol from at least half of their pumps by the year 2026. The bill also includes grant money to install new fuel systems, and sets up a waiver process for stations with equipment that’s incompatible with fuel that has higher blends of ethanol. Reynolds outlined her plan at this week's Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Des Moines. It's similar to a bill that stalled at the Statehouse toward the end of last year's legislative session. While groups like the Iowa Farm Bureau support the bill, it faces stiff opposition from gas station owners, and companies like Casey's General Store. State Senator Tom Shipley, however, tells KMA News he believes the proposal faces smoother sailing this year.
"This is not going to be onerous on small gas station owners--the new proposals, and so forth," said Shipley. "It's going to be a lot more positive look at it now that it was last year. Last year, when I saw that, I thought, 'boy, this is taking a big swipe to get done in one year.' And, of course, I guess I was right that time, because it didn't."
Reynolds' proposal comes amid uncertainty regarding renewable fuels at the federal level, including the recent U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to hear Growth Energy's appeal to restart year-round E-15 sales nationwide. Shipley, a Republican from Nodaway, says Iowa lawmakers must ignore the developments on the national scene, and concentrate on boosting E-15 sales statewide.
"You know, we get promised one thing, and it never comes through," he said. "We get promised it again, and it never comes through. So, I guess we're just focused on what we can do in Iowa, and let them try to fight that out in D.C. It never seems like we can ever get the federal government to follow through on promises that they make, and that gets to be a real issue. So, I think what we have to do is focus on what we have to accomplish here in Iowa, and make that work."
Shipley made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week. After clearing a House subcommittee, House File 2128 was introduced in the House Ways and Means Committee earlier this week.