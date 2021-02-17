(Des Moines) -- State Senator Tom Shipley is among the KMAland lawmakers hearing about proposals to change the role of county compensation boards.
Comprised of representatives from various communities and governmental entities--city councils, school boards, boards of supervisors--compensation boards are charged with setting the salaries of elected officials. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shipley says he's received feedback on two separate bills impacting comp boards under consideration at the Statehouse.
"One of them is to eliminate them all together," said Shipley. "The other is to require the people on that board to do some research, and present some facts as to how their county rates, as compared to other counties, and have some evidence that whatever raises they come up with, that's how it ought to be."
Shipley says he's received a mixed response--some are in favor of changes, others are against.
"The elimination of conference boards, I think some people think like it gets to be too much politics in it," he said. "Some counties seem to get along with fine, and then others, there's disgruntlement among the board of supervisors."
The Nodaway Republican says the final measure could be a combination of the two.
"I suspect that we're probably going to come up with some kind of hybrid," said Shipley. "And, maybe not so a hybrid, but maybe one where the people on that board have to look at all the options out there, all the possibilities with other counties."
