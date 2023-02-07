(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive.
That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Brandi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
"I had been kind of attending council meetings periodically throughout the last year and helping with the community planning and things like that the city of Sidney was doing," said Shirley. "So, I was kind of familiar with the council, but didn't know if it was something I'd ever pursue. Then, when they had a resignation I decided to throw my hat in the ring."
Along with assisting the city in community planning for its comprehensive plan, Shirley had also served on the former Board of Directors for the Fremont County Economic Development Corporation for four and a half years. Particularly, Shirley says participating in the comp plan development was an excellent opportunity to communicate with city officials.
"I just volunteered some of my time to be a voice for the community and explain maybe some of my concerns or some of the things I had a vision for, for our community," he said. "Because it's obviously where I want to stay and raise my children."
One of Shirley's goals during his time on the council is to see the city find ways to expand its housing stock. He adds that now is as good of a time as ever for smaller, rural communities to provide more housing opportunities for families.
"We live in a time now post-pandemic where I think remote work and tele-work has become more accepted or more of the norm and what's that done is give a great opportunity to small communities like Sidney just based on our geographical location," Shirley explained. "We're close to Omaha, Lincoln, and a stones throw away from Kansas City where a family could potentially relocate to a small community like Sidney and commute to the office only once or twice a month."
Additionally, Shirley wants to continue to bolster the city's infrastructure -- particularly broadband and fiber optic services.
"We've done a good job of working with some of the local internet providers to get some fiber and strong broadband, which I think is extremely important -- especially for anyone looking to start a business or potentially do telework and work from home," said Shirley.
Shirley adds that he would like to see continued investments in the city's streets. Shirley will serve the remainder of LeMaster's current term, which runs through December 2023. Shirley can also run for re-election this fall.