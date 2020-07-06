(Fairfax) -- One person was wounded, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting incident in Fairfax Monday morning.
Authorities are still investigating the incident that was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sergeant Jake Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KMA News the incident evolved into a standoff between the suspect and law enforcement.
"Around 9:27 a.m., the Atchison County Sheriff's Department received a report of a suspect that had shot another individual at 611 Pine Street in Fairfax," said Angle. "Shortly after that--roughly 9:41 a.m.--Atchison County arrived on scene. They were able to get the shooting victim away from the scene, and then establish a perimeter around these apartment buildings at 611 Pine Street."
Angle says the suspect surrendered about an hour later.
"At approximately 10:41 roughly, the suspect voluntary surrendered, walked out of the apartment building, and surrendered to law enforcement," he said, "at which time, he was taken into custody."
The names of the suspect and victim have not been released, as the investigation continues. Angle says authorities aren't sure what precipitated the shooting incident.
"At the request of the Atchison County Sheriff's Department," said Angle, "the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Crime Control is conducting the investigation. But that is still ongoing, and part of the active investigation."
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Andrew County Sheriff's Office assisted the Atchison County Sheriff's Office and the patrol at the scene.