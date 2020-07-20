(Leon) — State authorities are investigating a shooting in rural Decatur County.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the case. Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities say they were called to a shooting at 20055 272nd Avenue, four miles northeast of Leon.
Responding officers found 21-year-old Thane Simmons with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Simmons was treated at the scene and airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has requested DCI’s help in investigating the incident. No further details have been released at this time.