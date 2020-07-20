Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.