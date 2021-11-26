(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department is partnering with local businesses for the 2021 Shop with a Cop event.
Jack Langley, chaplain for the Shenandoah Police Department, and Officer Franks joined the KMA Morning Show recently to share information about the event.
“Well, it was originally started with mayor Dick Hunt and Jean Stribling years ago, I think it was around 38 years ago,” chaplain Langley said. “They actually called it Operation Blessing (back then). And they decided that there were a lot of kids that could use a little help for Christmas.
"And I wasn't here at the time. So, I don't know all this story but an opportunity for the officers to give back to the community and to make a difference in the lives of young people.”
Officer Franks is relatively new to the department but likes to be involved in this endeavor.
“This is my second year helping with Shop with a Cop last year was my first year. I'm going into my second year as being an officer with a shadow police department. So this is my second year of doing Christmas. The Shop with a Cop and I enjoy it.”
Franks says the expressions from the children make it worth the time.
“The best part is when we go deliver the presents to the kids and see their face when you show up and you have five presents for them and they're not expecting it,” Franks explained. “They're smiling and some of them kind of get teary-eyed because they're they're blessed.”
The deadline for family sign-up is December 1st. Businesses interested in helping with the event are encouraged to contact the Shenandoah Police Department at (712) 246-3512 or stop by the station.
You can hear the full interview with Langley and Officer Franks below.