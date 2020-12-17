(Council Bluffs) -- COVID-19 couldn't stop a Pottawattamie County yuletide tradition.
For more than 20 years, the county sheriff's office's Shop with a Sheriff program has made Christmas merrier for needy area children. This year, 72 children and 33 families were served--despite safety challenges posed by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Thursday morning, Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says sheriff's deputies and staff members usually take children to Target, where they can buy gifts for themselves and family members, and visit Santa Claus, as well.
"What we do is we try to go out and obtain the names of children from throughout the county," said Danker, "that may be in need this Christmas season. Then we reach out to the DHS through the schools, and they give us the names."
This year, however, children were unable to shop with staff members due to COVID-19. Undaunted, Danker says his department's staff took care of the shopping themselves last weekend.
"We had a list of what the kids need, their sizes, their wants, all that," he said. "We had staff go out and shop in the mornings of both Friday and Saturday. We had a big trailer. We put all the items in the trailer--separated them by name and family--and brought them out to the sheriff's office."
Danker says recipients then received their gifts in a safe manner.
"We did a drive-thru here," said Danker, "where the families were told to come in at 10 o'clock, and drive through. We had Santa here, and Mrs. Claus. They didn't get out of their vehicles. We just brought the gifts and the bags to them, and loaded them in their cars, and gave them the gift card for their Christmas meal. They were able to go through, and really limit the contacts."
Danker says $200 per child was spent on gifts. In addition, each family received a $75 gift card for a Christmas meal. Though the virus remains a major threat to the area, Danker says it was still important to keep the program going this year.
"We always have families in need," he said, "and kids in need during the Christmas season. Even more this year, because people, with the way this thing has transpired this year, I think there's probably more people in need. So, we definitely wanted to continue to do this this year."
The sheriff says Shop with a Sheriff has been blessed with a huge response in donations from local businesses and residents. He also lauds his staff for donating time and effort to make it a success. Donations are accepted year 'round. More information is available from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office's website.