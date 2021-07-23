(Clarinda) — A large uptick in local sales tax receipts has the Clarinda city budget in a good spot as the 2022 fiscal year gets underway.
At the Clarinda City Council meeting last week, the council approved a resolution for administrative budgetary transfers, which includes the city’s local option sales tax revenue. In Iowa, cities and counties are allowed to implement a 1% local sales tax, in addition to the 6% sales tax imposed by the state. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the local sales tax revenue gets split into various uses.
"With local option sales tax, it's 55% goes for property tax relief -- less the library debt payment," said McClarnon. "20% goes to public safety, 20% goes to streets and the last 5% goes towards economic development."
With the COVID-19 pandemic in the last fiscal year, many city and county officials in Iowa feared a decrease in LOST revenues was coming. However, McClarnon says revenues skyrocketed in Clarinda thanks to citizens supporting local businesses.
"Local option sales tax, I'm telling you, it was a great year for that, that's why we're so favorable in our general fund," said McClarnon. "We actually budgeted $475,000 for local option sales tax revenues. We actually had $753,000, so we were $278,000 favorable just in that area, which is wonderful. During the pandemic, that just shows that people did support local, which I'm very, very happy to see that happen and I hope it continues."
McClarnon says the increased local option sales tax money, allows the city to avoid using its general fund to pay for repairs or other initiatives. He says the increased revenue has left the city in a great spot financially as the new fiscal year begins.
"It was actually a very good year financially," said McClarnon. "Like I said, I credit that to the local citizens shopping local and supporting local businesses."
Cities and counties receive estimated monthly payments from the Iowa Department of Revenue for their share of sales tax revenue. In November each year, IDR reconciles each account, meaning cities and counties receive any extra money due to them or they are forced to pay back overpayments over a 12-month period.