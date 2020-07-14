(Shenandoah) -- Some former Shenandoah School District students are calling for action to address racism issues.
During Monday's Shenandoah School Board meeting, recent Shenandoah High School grads Preethi Reddi and Delaney Kinghorn discussed a petition drive launched by a group called Community for Change in the Shenandoah School District, calling for the district to improve diversity and inclusivity. Circulated online via Facebook, the petition numbered more than 400 signatures as of Monday. In addition, Reddi says SHS alumni recently wrote letters detailing incidents regarding racism in the community's schools.
"Based on these letters," said Reddi, "I think it should be apparent that racism has happened in the Shenandoah School District--as it has in a lot of places around the world, and in this country. And, it's really important for the school district to take action on this."
Reddi read a list of seven demands detailing actions the district must take to stem racism:
1. Release a statement in support of the district’s black students and a detailed plan of how the district will address racial injustice.
2. Include social justice and racial equity as part of the district’s value statement.
3. Review and update guidelines and procedures, based on community feedback, for how students, staff, and faculty will report acts of racism and how the District will review and reprimand these actions accordingly.
4. Plan and implement professional training for all staff, faculty, and school board members on topics of racial and social equity, including, but not limited to, implicit bias, microaggressions, and student empowerment.
5. Ensure that staff, faculty, and school board members maintain their training on diversity and inclusion through mandatory testing or additional professional development every three years.
6. Review the existing curricula to ensure that they contain a diverse representation of voices and accurate teaching on social and racial justice and recognition of privilege.
7.Create a committee dedicated to diversity and inclusion at Shenandoah schools in order to ensure that the district implements the changes outlined above and works to actively provide a better learning environment for BIPOC students.
No action item addressing the group's demands was listed on the board's agenda. However, culture, climate and equity are among the professional learning areas of focus identified for the district's instructors in the 2020-21 school year. Among other things, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district must inform students and patrons of the policies in place for dealing with injustice.
"We have very solid policies that have been reviewed by our legal team," said Nelson. "And, we've used them. But, from some of the feedback that we're getting, we haven't used them enough, and we haven't been consistent enough with how they've been applied."
The petition drive is one of several circulating the country through change.org in the wake of the murder of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in late May.