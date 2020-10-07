(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School has announced its students and staff members of the month for September.
The award winners for the first month of school include Dylan Fuller (9th Grade), Madison Dickerson (10th Grade), Jaiden Egbert (11th Grade) and Ethan Williams (12th Grade), as well as staff members Kelsey Heintz and Gayle Allensworth.
Each month, high school staff members hand out PRIDE cards to students who exhibit positivity, respect & responsibility, integrity, determination and excellence. Students can turn in the cards for small prizes and their names are put into a drawing for student of the month. Each month, one member of each class is selected for the award and two staff members are selected for handing out PRIDE cards.
The winning students receive a Shenandoah T-shirt designed by SHS students. Staff members get to choose from a list of prizes that includes being able to wear jeans for a week, having another staff member cover their homeroom so they get an extra 25 minutes for lunch, as well as others.