(Shenandoah) -- Comings and goings were the centerpiece of a special Shenandoah School Board meeting late Friday morning.
By a 4-0 vote, the board approved the resignations of longtime Shenandoah High School Instrumental Music Director Dale Risher and Elementary Art Instructor Mallory Beery. Both resignations are effective at the end of the school year. Board members also approved the contracts of two new instructors beginning next school year--Noah Bielby as middle school science and Family Consumer Sciences instructor, and Jordan Nuttall as high school science and chemistry instructor. The board also approved Cayley Lorimor as assistant high school softball coach, effective this season.
The board also approved the transfer of Brandy Pease from junior kindergarten to 2nd grade instructor. Board member Clint Wooten was absent.