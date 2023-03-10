(Shenandoah) -- Mickey, Donald, Goofy and other Walt Disney World inhabitants will soon hear the sounds of Shenandoah High School band students.
A strong contingent of students are heading to Florida Saturday for a concert performance and some sightseeing. Dale Risher is the high school's band director. Risher described his students' excitement over the upcoming trip to KMA News.
"The excitement in band this morning was palpable," said Risher. "You could probably cut it with a knife."
Thirty-one students and six chaperones leave the high school at 6 a.m. Saturday on a 22-hour bus trip through the southeastern U.S.. Risher says a full schedule awaits the band upon arrival in the Orlando area on Sunday.
"Our first stop is going to be at a hotel, which has a buffet for lunch," he said. "Then, the kids go to Ron Jon's Surf Shop, which is a tourist destination down in Florida. After some shopping, we will go to Cocoa Beach, and enjoy some beach time--hopefully the weather will cooperate with us there. Then after beach time, I believe we'll be getting some supper, then head for the hotel for the night."
After visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday, Tuesday's itinerary includes a stop at Disney's Hollywood Studio and the Disney Springs retail area--where the band performs in concert. Risher says it's a departure from previous Disney trips, in which the students march in a parade.
"In past year's trips, we have marched," said Risher. "This is going to be kind of a new experience for me, but I know that we will be traveling to a backstage location and changing into your uniforms. There is an actually stage there at Disney Springs, and we get to perform on that stage."
Wednesday's schedule includes visiting EPCOT and attending a special music clinic. Thursday's customary visit to the Magic Kingdom rounds out the trip. Students then leave Florida on Friday for the long return bus ride home. The SHS band's trip follows months of individual and group fundraising activities amongst the students.