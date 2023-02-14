(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials have enlisted a local company to assist students in finishing the CTE housing project.
By a 4-to-1 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the bids of Integrity Roof for more than $12,946 for roof replacement and $7,750 for framing at the housing rehabilitation project at 213 West Sheridan Avenue. School officials purchased the property a year ago this month from the city for $1 for the high school's industrial tech classes' full-scale renovation as part of the district's Career Technical Education programming. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the company's assistance will help expedite the project's completion.
"We're at a point where there's some work that needs to be done that we do not have the capacity to do internally," said Nelson. "We were looking at options to where we could either partner with a company to work with our students, or have the company provide the service for us. Integrity is able to do the roofing and the framing.
"You know, our first goal and intent is for our students to learn with this project, and to be part of the construction, and to gain from the entire experience. We also have to be mindful of what we can and can't do safely, timely. We want to make sure it's done well because in the end, we do intend to sell the house. That's why Integrity was approved for that bid."
Nelson says the project's completion date is undetermined.
"The city originally gave us 18 months, and we're working within that timeframe. It's realistic we could be done in that timeframe, and moving forward with this roofing part will help expedite that process," she added.
The superintendent says students have made good progress on renovating the dilapidated structure.
"They have been able to have windows installed with the help of Pella," said Nelson, "and they're working with Wallin on some of the HVAC work. They've done a good job with it. As our first project, there's lots of things to learn as go through establishing a new way of working with students. So, we've learned some things and we feel good about the work so far, and we believe this is the next step to complete, so that we can finish it up, and be in a position to sell the house and move onto a new project."
Board member Clint Wooten cast the lone dissenting vote. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: