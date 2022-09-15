(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing."
Back in February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of a vacant property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District for $1. One month later, students in the high school's industrial tech classes launched a full-scale renovation of the dilapidated structure as part of the district's Career Technical Education programming. Denise Green is the district's K-12 IGNITE Coordinator. Green tells KMA News nine students are involved in the project this semester.
"These kids go to school in the morning," said Green, "and they do, basically, their reading, math, social sciences, and they pick up an elective--if they have an elective. But this class is part of their elective credits. So, they're here about two hours a day, and will get three credits from high school."
Shenandoah High Industrial Tech Instructor Jay Sweet says students cleared out a lot of stuff during the spring and summer. He says considerable progress has been made on the building's interior and exterior since then.
"Now, the house inside is totally gutted," said Sweet. "And, we have a new floor put in there. Right now they're working on the back of the house--the footings and the foundation. Each one of them has a different responsibility. Hopefully, they'll close this thing up before the snow flies, and they can be working inside."
Sweet says the house renovation is just one portion the high school's building trades curricula.
"They're put through Carpentry I," he said. "That's where they learn all the tools. So, I've got about a dozen kids in that class back at the school. They're working on sheds, and learning the basic principles of how to frame, and put siding on, and put shingles on and mount doors, and so forth. Then, they've got the basic tools to work with when they come to this class. Some need a little bit of a refresher, but most know how to use the equipment."
Shenandoah High Junior Mason Booker is among the project's "helping hands." Booker hopes the house renovation experience will give him a leg up on a future construction career.
"I like being involved in this," said Booker. "It's teaching me a lot about things coming up, because when I get older, I plan on going to trade school. It's teaching me about what I'm going to end up doing later on in life. I feel it's a great opportunity to learn this now."
Assisting the students are an advisory group plus donations of materials from local industries. Once this project is completed this school year, SHS officials hope to work with the city to acquire another property for the next student housing rehab effort.