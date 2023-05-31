(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are spending part of the summer working on a housing renovation project.
They're students involved with the high school's building trades program addressing remaining items at 213 West Sheridan Avenue. Work began on the project in the spring of 2022 after the Shenandoah School District purchased the property from the city for $1. Denise Green is the district's IGNITE coordinator. Green says eight students worked with SHS Industrial Tech Instructor Jay Sweet throughout the school year on the dilapidated structure's full-scale renovation.
"They were down there about nine hours a week." said Green, "because they only worked in the afternoons. It's not a lot of time to be down there. While they're down there, they're learning new things. Typically, they pair up and do projects together, and Mr. Sweet will teach them the different skills that they need."
Along the way, Green says the renovation work ran into some snags.
"We had a couple of setbacks with the foundation, and things like that that we had to get fixed, and that we weren't expecting," she said. "But, you know, it's coming along really well. We're going to have four students that are going to work with Mr. Sweet over the summer on the project."
Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board approved the bids of Integrity Roof for the house's roof replacement and framing. While declining a specific date, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district hopes for an October completion.
"Realistically, it's taken us a little bit longer that we what we anticipated or planned," said Nelson, "but most certainly, we're focused on the quality of the work versus the pace of the work."
Nelson adds the city has been good partners with the project. Dr. Kerri Nelson and Denise Green made their comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.