(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School offers a chance to enjoy great desserts and solve a mystery at the same time this weekend.
SHS's fall murder mystery dessert theatre, "Just Desserts," takes place Friday and Saturday evening at 7 at the Shenandoah Middle School Commons. Director Zach Dotzler tells KMA News "Just Desserts" centers around three contestants in a charity bakeoff held by a retired teacher. While it sounds tame, Dotzler says evil is in the oven.
"One of the contestants decides to get even with someone else during the contest," said Dotzler. "It's the audience's job--and the retired teacher Miss Peabody's job--to figure out who did it."
Ten students portray five characters in the production--there's a different cast each night. And, Dotzler says "Just Desserts" is more than just a play. There's also a dessert chacuterie at each table.
"Instead of having one dessert for every person, and having to choose which dessert you get," said Dotzler, "each table will have a tray of dessert, and you just grab whatever dessert you feel at the time.
Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are recommended by contacting Julie Murren at 712-304-2054, or murrenj@shenandoah.k12.ia.us. Or, you can leave a message on her Facebook page.