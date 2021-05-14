(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah School District officials hope the weather cooperates for a much-anticipated outdoor event this weekend.
Graduation ceremonies for Shenandoah High School's class of 2021 take place Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Mustang Field. It's the second year in a row for outdoors festivities after years of indoors graduations. Actually, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News two ceremonies were held last year because of COVID-19.
"We actually had a very nice combination," said Nelson. "KMA was so generous to do a video of our graduates having an individualized graduation. That was absolutely wonderful for our students and families. But then, we did have an outdoor graduation later in the summer."
In addition to the virtual graduation ceremonies produced in video form by KMA last May, live pomp and circumstances were held for the class of 2020 two months later. Nelson says COVID is still a concern entering into this year's commencement.
"We know that COVID continues to be an issue," she said. "It's not impacting the local area quite the extent it is some other places at this time. But, we are going to proceed with another outdoor graduation. It is something we would really like to see happen."
The superintendent hopes attendees will follow coronavirus safety guidelines at the stadium.
"We have recommended that people wear masks," said Nelson. "We will be outdoors, people will be able to socially distance, and they can make their own decision at this point at the field whether that's something they'll be able to do. They'll definitely be able to space out and have plenty of room. I think that's the nice part of being outdoors is that we don't have to worry so much about those restrictions.
In case of rain, graduation ceremonies will be held in the high school gym. Nelson made her comments as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.