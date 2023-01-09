(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School is stressing school spirit this week in the dead of winter.
Students and staff are involved in a long list of activities during the high school's Winter X Games celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen says Winter X Games is the school's winter version of Homecoming.
"We have grade levels that compete against each other for different points based throughout the week," said Christensen, "based on participation for the dress up days, and then during Power Hour. At the end of the day, we do different competitions, and grade levels compete against one another--so, they get points for that. The winning grade level wins the Spirit Stick, and they get the picture of their class hung in the hallway for the remainder of the year--so, it's kind of a pride thing."
Another highlight is the school's obligatory schedule of dress up days. Monday (today), for example, is Pajama Day, in which everyone dresses as if they just got out of bed. Christensen says other dress up day themes are scheduled.
"Tuesday's going to be Music Genre (Day)," said Christensen, "with freshmen being country, sophomores being hip-hop, juniors being pop, seniors being rock, and staff being disco. Wednesday is Dress Like a Teacher/Principal Day--so that one will be fun and interesting. Thursday is Neon Day, and Friday is going to be Spirit Day."
A high school staple for the past decade, Christensen says Winter X Games helps increase spirit and comradery in the middle of the school year.
"It's all run by the students," he said. "They're the ones that are the emcees for the day. They're the ones that come up with all the games, and they're competing against one another. There's a lot of time to laugh, and a lot of time to come together. It's a time where all of our students are in one place at one time, just enjoying the collaboration, the unity and the togetherness to build that culture."
Activities climax with the crowning of the Winter X Games Queen and King between Shenandoah High School's varsity girls and boys basketball games Friday night, followed by the winter dance in the high school gym Saturday evening. You can hear the full interview with Andrew Christensen here: