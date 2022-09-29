(Parrish, FLA) -- At least one KMAland native and her husband are safe following their first hurricane experience.
Amberly (Heslinga) Carrington and her husband Jimmy live in Parrish, Florida, which was one of the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday as a category 4 storm, and cut a disastrous swath through southern and central portions of the state. After preparing their house Monday and Sunday, the couple waited and watched television as the storm entered their area.
"We saw it come on shore and hit the Fort Myers area early in the morning," said Amberly. "Up here, they kept telling us it's going to be hitting our area probably at around 6 o'clock at night. But throughout the day, we just heard the winds coming in. We say the rain coming in early morning with the rough winds coming in. It was like that pretty much all day. Imagine sitting, like, through a normal storm in the Midwest, but for hours?"
Amberly, a 2007 Shenandoah High School graduate, says they were fortunate the hurricane's path veered away from the Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area. Except for a few uprooted trees, she says their house escaped heavy damage.
"We woke up this (Thursday) morning, and went and walked around, and we have no damage at all to our house," she said. "Our neighbors, we think, have some shingles got taken off of their house. They actually hit our storm shutters last night--that was kind of scary hearing those hit those shutters. We're very thankful we did put those up, because that would have busted out our windows. So, we have no damage. Our trees are fine--yeah, no damage here."
Amberly says the couple's house is among the thousands of residences not to lose power. It's a different story at Booker High School in Sarasota, where she's an administrative assistance for athletics and volleyball coach.
"Just south of us in Sarasota," she said, "they got hit really hard. The high school that I work at, our goal posts got damaged, our baseball dugouts are damaged, our football press box is damaged."
She say it's unknown when classes at Booker High will resume, as the school also serves as a storm shelter. Having endured their first hurricane, Amberly says she and her husband learned some important lessons from Ian.
"No matter where you are, you can't overprepare, right?" said Amberly. "That's where we're start to hear stories of, like, the Fort Myers area. They didn't have a lot of time to get their houses prepped, or to evacuate. So, like hurricanes, yeah, you can follow models all you want, but it has a mind of its own, and will go wherever it wants to go. So, overpreparing is not a bad idea."
Amberly asks KMAland to keep residents in south Florida in their thoughts, as the region copes with the storm's aftermath.