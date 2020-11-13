(Undated) -- A Shenandoah native will study abroad next year as part of a prestigious academic program.
Hannah Ritchey of Okoboji, formerly of Shenandoah, recently received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award. Ritchey will conduct research in association with staff at the Swedish Program at the Stockholm School of Economics beginning in January. A 2016 Shenandoah High School graduate, Ritchey earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Colgate University in May. Ritchey discussed the significance of the award in a recent interview on KMA's "AM in the AM" program.
"It's a nine-month research grant," said Ritchey, "or an English teaching abroad grant. They have several different kinds to, I believe, 150 or 160 countries all over the world. They allow anyone from college seniors up to apply for the following year."
The daughter of Greg and Heather Ritchey was accepted to the program after going through the arduous application process last year. She says preparing the application, itself, takes two months.
"There are several essays that you have to do," she said, "several shorter questions. They want at least three recommendations. If you do speak the language of the country where you're going they want to know that, as well, and they want to get recommendations from your instructor, and your grades--all that sort of stuff."
That's followed by a two-month screening process. But, Ritchey says being selected to the Fulbright program is well worth the wait.
"It is kind of a long process to apply," said Ritchey, "but, it's worth it. For the research part that I'm doing, the research project, and the research project I submitted to them, I get a couple thousand dollars to do nine months of the project that I proposed to them."
Ritchey says she was shocked to learn of her selection back in April.
"In my mind, I was thinking, 'applying for it one time was good experience, and if I don't get it all, I'll try again,'" she said. "But, to get it this first time, I was really shocked and really excited, I was nervous, because I didn't really know what would happen with COVID, and things that were happening at the time. But, mostly, just really shocked and really excited."
While at Stockholm University, Ritchey will investigate the effects of extreme far-right politics on Muslim migrants in Europe. Ritchey says the growing anti-immigrant and anti-Islam movement is based on the 2015 refugee crisis following the civil war in Syria, as well as issues in Somalia.
"There's been a lot of research about that across a lot of academic disciplines," said Ritchey. "But, one of the things I'm really curious about, that we haven't seen a lot of research about, is how this push to the far right actually affects Muslim immigrants, themselves, and how they adapt to their environment, and how they feel in their new country--everything that's going on in their lives, and how that plays a role."
Originally scheduled to begin in September, Ritchey's studies in Sweden were delayed until January because of COVID-19. Ritchey is one of more than 2,100 U.S. citizens conducting research in the Fulbright program.