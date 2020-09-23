(Shenandoah) -- Yes, Virginia, Shenandoah High School will have a Homecoming parade next week.
Shenandoah's City Council set the table for the parade by approving street closures at its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Scheduled for October 2nd at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Shenandoah, the parade is just part of what Shenandoah School District officials call a "unique" Homecoming celebration. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News this year's route is longer to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So, it will start there on Railroad (Avenue), where it normally does," said Lyman, "then it will travel east up Sheridan Avenue to Blossom Street, then south from Blossom to Thomas, take the turn, head west on Thomas, then go back down to Railroad and Walnut, where that intersection is."
Lyman says other changes have been made for this year's parade.
"It will be only high school students participating this year," he said. "not the (elementary) kids walking and marching in the parade like they normally have, just for social distancing purposes. I believe, also, probably no candy (will be thrown). It sounded like everyone will be riding a float, itself, so that everyone will keep their distance."
Both city and school officials hope spectators will wear masks, and spread out along the parade route. Other traditional Homecoming events have been changed due to safety concerns associated with the continuing pandemic. For example, the community pep rally takes place Monday evening AFTER the JV football game, which begins at Mustang Field at 5 p.m. While it's an outdoor pep rally, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson hopes attendees will still take precautions.
"We are asking that the public, please, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing at that event," said Nelson. "But, we do want to have it, and celebrate with everyone present. We believe our football games have gone well enough, so that we can manage this."
And, this year's Homecoming dance is also an outdoor affair, scheduled for October 3rd from 8:30-to-10:30 p.m. at the Shenandoah High School parking lot. Nelson says safety measures will also be in effect at the dance.
"We are going to require social distancing at the event," she said. "But, it will be outdoors. It will be in our parking lot. The kids have helped plan this, and tried to be creative. It's still high school. The kids want to have a great time. We want to support that, but we want to do it in safe ways."
In case of rain, school officials say the dance will be canceled, and not rescheduled.