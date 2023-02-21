(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students can learn more about future planning at a special event later this week.
SHS officials host a Career and College Night presentation Thursday evening during parent-teacher conferences. Shenandoah High Guidance Counselor Heather Weiss says the first session taking place from 5:30-to-6:15 p.m. at the high school's May Center examines how students and families can explore the career and college planning process.
"They talk about career exploration," said Weiss. "They talk about academic preparation requirements. When they talk about college, they talk about the admission process, and how colleges select (students), taking campus visits, applying and making a successful transition from high school to college."
Weiss says the session is valuable for students still undecided on life beyond high school.
"Sometimes, we get so busy in the hustle and bustle of high school, we forget about life after high school," she said. "Sometimes, we have to sit down and think about what is the plan, and how to do we make these arrangements, and get ready."
The second session running from 6:30-to-7:30 p.m. covers financial aid information--including information on what aid is available, and how to apply.
"They talk about the types of aid, scholarship scams, give additional helpful tips, and they talk about that FAFSA--that free application for aid," said Weiss. "So, if you're sitting there wondering how do I make college affordable, how do I make that work for my child, this is the session you want to attend."
Anyone with questions can contact Heather Weiss at weissh@shencsd.com or 712-246-4727. You can hear the full interview with Heather Weiss here: