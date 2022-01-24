(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city and school officials are collaborating on a proposed student housing renovation project.
Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council will consider the sale of city-owned property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District, and setting a public hearing on the sale for the council's February 8th meeting. Plans call for students to renovate the structure located across from the city's former Sac 'N Save lot as part of the district's Career Technical Education, or CTE programming. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the proposal calls for the city to transfer the property's ownership to the school district for one dollar.
"It's one of those properties that the city acquired through the court systems," said Lyman, "but, we see the potential gain from an educational perspective and in general of getting a house back in a livable condition, and on the tax rolls, and not tearing another one down. So, I think us selling it to the school district for a dollar make sense for us."
Lyman has been working with Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and other school officials to make the project possible.
"It's been something that I know the school used to do many years ago," she said, "and, I know it's something that the school district has been looking at in recent years. They've finally got some staff in place to help administer a program like this."
Lyman also recently attended a meeting with several project stakeholders and construction officials as part of the renovation's planning project. He credits school officials for being thorough on the project's planning.
"They're taking a really measured and thought-out approach to this," said Lyman. "They've got a lot of interest from students, but they want to set them up for success. They've gone about in a way that they just don't want to throw them (the students) into the deep end. They want them to be successful, and they want to do some good for the community. I think it's a win-win all around for them."
Other agenda items include approving the State Auditor's Office to prepare the city's audit for fiscal year 2022, granting a 90-day extension for renovation of property at 809 West Summit, action on the city's union agreement and employee handbook, and setting a public hearing on the city's maximum property tax dollars and levy for next fiscal year.