(Shenandoah) -- After a two-month delay, "live" pomp and circumstances are set for Shenandoah High School's seniors.
Traditional graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 take place Sunday afternoon at 3 at Mustang Field. Public health measures restricting large crowds due to COVID-19 forced school officials to postpone ceremonies. In partnership with KMA, district officials awarded diplomas to individual students in a virtual graduation video recorded in the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Released on kmaland.com on the scheduled graduation day, the video featured speeches from Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson, and two seniors. Claire Adkins was one of the student commencement speakers. She offered a message of hope for her fellow classmates.
"As the world today is teaching us, the world is constantly evolving," said Adkins. "But, I encourage you to never stop learning, never stop working hard to achieve your goals and to never stop smiling, no matter the circumstances."
Fellow graduate Roxy Denton implored her classmates to see the positive in their current situation.
"We are the only class to have a virtual graduation," said Denton. "We're the only class that has had amazing programs dedicated to us like the Adopt-a-Senior group and to have other gifts given to us from the Booster Club and so many others. We are the only class who has been granted the longest senior skip day in history, as well as a five-month summer vacation. Instead of looking at these things in a negative way, some of us have created more meaningful memories out of it by being optimistic. I've seen classmates taking photos with friends in prom dresses and graduation attire to create memories from the ones they missed out on. I, myself, have spent more time with family these past few months than I have in the past summers."
Seniors were also saluted by the public through a special cruise night that evening in downtown Shenandoah. Among other things, Sunday's outdoor graduation ceremony allows for social distancing. May's virtual commencement video is still available at our website, kmaland.com.