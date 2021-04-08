(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School offers musical theatre--and a taste of normalcy--later this month.
Final rehearsals are underway for the high school's spring musical production of Disney's "Freaky Friday." Performances are Friday and Saturday, April 16th and 17th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 18th at 2 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Sons is directing her eighth musical at the high school. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Wednesday morning, Sons says she selected "Freaky Friday" for a special reason.
"I picked it mainly because it has a lot of female roles," said Sons, "and I have a lot of really great females. That's the main reason why I picked it. Plus, I wanted something a little different than we've done in the past. It just seemed like a good year to change things up."
Usually taking place in the fall, this year's musical was moved to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Sons says she's anxious to bring back live performances to the high school.
"One of the biggest things I know I've personally missed is live performances," she said. "We had to cancel so many things in the spring and the fall. I mean, that's why I do is live performances, all day and every day. We had our first concert in the spring for the choir, and we had more people in attendance than we've ever had in my time teaching. I think it's just because people are so excited to be around other people, and experience music in a live format."
Cast members include senior Alexa Munsinger, who plays Katherine Blake, an overworked mother who magically switches places with her daughter Ellie, played by senior Libby Ehlers. Ehlers says it will be great to see audiences return to the theatre.
"I absolutely love the fact that there's going to be a ton of people," said Ehlers. "I've personally missed being around everybody. So, I think it will be just a really good outlet for everybody to have an ounce of normalcy back in life."
Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for students. As a COVID safety precaution, tickets for all three performances are pre-sold (no walkups). You can purchase tickets by calling or texting Julie Murren at 712-304-2054.