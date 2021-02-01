(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's Winter X Games celebration is underway.
Festivities include the crowning of the Winter X Games King and Queen taking place Friday night, February 5th at approximately 7 p.m. between the girls and boys home basketball games. Winter X King candidates include Nick Dinges, Roman Rivers, Ben Labrum, Bryce McDowell, Quentin Slater, Ethan Williams, Mark Hardy and Braden Knight.
Winter X Queen candidates are Bailey Maher, Opie McFarland, Amelia Mattes, Cheyenne Gough, Alexa Munsinger, Jennifer Mears, Jenna Burdorf and Macee Blank.