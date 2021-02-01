Shenandoah High School 2021 Winter X Games Court
Buy Now

Shenandoah High School's 2021 Winter X Games King/Queen candidates:

Back row, L to R: Nick Dinges, Roman Rivers, Ben Labrum, Bryce McDowell, Quentin Slater, Ethan Williams, Mark Hardy

Front row, L to R: Bailey Maher, Opie McFarland, Amelia Mattes, Cheyenne Gough, Alexa Munsinger, Jennifer Mears, Jenna Burdorf

Not pictured: Braden Knight and Macee Blank

 Photo courtesy of Shenandoah High School

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's Winter X Games celebration is underway.

Festivities include the crowning of the Winter X Games King and Queen taking place Friday night, February 5th at approximately 7 p.m. between the girls and boys home basketball games. Winter X King candidates include Nick Dinges, Roman Rivers, Ben Labrum, Bryce McDowell, Quentin Slater, Ethan Williams, Mark Hardy and Braden Knight.

Winter X Queen candidates are Bailey Maher, Opie McFarland, Amelia Mattes, Cheyenne Gough, Alexa Munsinger, Jennifer Mears, Jenna Burdorf and Macee Blank.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.