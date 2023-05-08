(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School officials are congratulating students for putting their best foot forward on numerous fronts--and urge them to finish the school year on a high note.
Achievements in academics, activities and athletics were celebrated at a special assembly at the high school gym Monday morning. Among the high points--the announcement of huge increases in the school's standardized test scores this spring. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen cited improved math scores among juniors and sophomores in the recent Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress testing.
"Juniors, in math, in '21-22, we were 65% proficient," said Christensen. "This year, we were 85% (proficient). That's a great job. Sophomores, last year, you were 61% proficient. This year, you are 80...80."
Christensen says freshman math scores remained at the same level as 2022--indicating an emphasis of improvement for next year's testing. He also noted English/Language Arts scores for 9th through 11th grade students grew across the board this year--reached the 80% threshold or above, and each student taking the test showed individual improvement.
"I need you all to know, 9 through 11, you put you best foot forward," he said. "The results speak for themselves. When we get up into the 80's, that means that you are doing a fantastic job, you're doing a great job, and it also means your teachers are doing a great job, and your teachers are doing a fantastic job. Everybody ought to be proud, everybody grew, and everyone deserves a big round of applause. I'm super proud of you guys--great job."
Christensen then urged the students to continue that momentum in the school year's remaining days. Saying the school year isn't over, the principal issued a stern pep talk--challenging the SHS contingent to finish strong.
"I don't want to see you in the office because your behavior is increasing, and it's not improving," said Christensen. "Go to class, be on time, sit down, pay attention, listen, be willing to grow and learn, and be a great student for the next couple of weeks. You all have it in you, and you've all proven it this year. It's gotten better, and better, and better and better. We've seen nothing but a rise, and increasing and improvement. And, that can't fall now--not just because there's a couple weeks like and it's nice outside.
"So, I need you to finish strong. Can we all do that? Shenandoah High School--can we all do that? Finish strong!"
Students honored during the assembly included those excelling in recent Spanish class testing, FFA and Hawkeye 10 art activities, students and staff participating in the school's recent blood drive, and standout participants in boys and girls track, tennis and golf. Shenandoah High's choir students were also cited for receiving a Division I rating at Saturday's Large Group Music Festival. SHS also honored 23 students recently graduating from Tarkio Tech in welding, computer tech and nursing.