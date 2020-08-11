(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's interior will look a lot different when students and staff return for the new school year.
Extensive renovation work inside the five-decades-old high school began in March during spring break, and continued when Governor Kim Reynolds ordered school buildings in Iowa closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Shenandoah's School Board got a first-hand look at the project in a tour of the building prior to the regular meeting Monday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News most of the work is nearing completion.
"The HVAC system is working--it's all coming together," said Nelson. "The carpeting is in, some of the new furniture is there. The paint is done, and when you walk into the building, it's a pretty stunning appearance."
Funding from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision in Education or SAVE funds will cover the renovations' $5.9 million cost. In addition to the new hearing and air conditioning system, other projects include electrical and technological infrastructure improvements, new carpeting and ceiling tiles, and ADA-related improvements to the high school's parking lot, bathrooms and shower. Nelson says the renovations' construction schedule and budget have been on target.
"We are really pleased that we have kept on our timeline, and well within our budget," she said. "And, it's coming together, and will present itself really quite nicely from a visual perspective. But then, from the technical aspect, all of the electrical upgrades, the technology upgrades, the things you don't really see have all been taken care of."
While not all of the projects will be finished before the first days of school August 26th and 27th, Nelson says it won't stop the high school from opening on time.
"It won't interfere with us starting school at all," said Nelson. "There might be a few finishes and items that need to be completed on nights and weekends, but it will not substantially interfere with the ability to use the building."
The renovations projects are separate from those included in the $14.7 million bond issue rejected by voters in September of last year.