(Shenandoah) -- Another last hurrah is planned for Shenandoah High School's Class of 2020.
Local residents are holding a parade for the high school's seniors Sunday from 5-to-6 p.m. in downtown Shenandoah. Julie O'Hara is a spokesperson for the event. O'Hara says the event pays tribute to the seniors whose graduation ceremonies originally scheduled for that day was postponed because of social distancing standards related to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are asking all the seniors to come downtown from 5-to-6 this Sunday," said O'Hara. "They're going to stand, and they'll be spaced out, so that they're, you know, six feet apart like we're supposed to be. Some of the parents will stand with their seniors, some of them will drive--it's just what anybody wants."
Remaining in their vehicles, O'Hara says residents are invited to salute the seniors lining the streets.
"We're asking the community to please come down, honk your horns, have your balloons, streamers, decorate your cars, if you want," she said. "We're just celebrating our seniors, honestly. Katie Branson has found someone who is going to rent a drone and film this. At 6 o'clock, when we wrap things up, the police department has agreed to block off the streets, so that our seniors can safely step in the middle of the street, and safely throw their caps, and have a little celebration together."
Decorations honoring the school's 72 graduates have been placed in downtown store windows in advance of Sunday's parade.
"SCIA was kind enough to print all of the senior pictures out for us on 8-by-10's," said O'Hara. "Along with City Councilmember Cindy Armey-Allely and I, and Shelly Warner, we put all the pictures up downtown in different businesses. So, we thank SCIA, and Cindy, and the businesses for displaying our seniors."
O'Hara knows first hand the disappointment of having graduation ceremonies wiped out by COVID-19. O'Hara's daughter Hailey is an SHS senior.
"She is very mature for her age," said O'Hara. "She's handled it pretty well. I think she cried when we had the first delay, and cried again when school was canceled. It was really tough the day we got the announcement that graduation was going to be canceled. Then, thankfully, as parents, we were able to talk the administration, and we have a backup date of July 19th for graduation--if we're allowed. So, that really helped put some piece back in everybody's heart, put some optimism there."
Sunday's parade coincides with the premiere of the Shenandoah High graduation video on kmaland.com. Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Julie O'Hara was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.