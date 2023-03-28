(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High Schools students and staff wore school colors late last week--but of a different school.
Green and black clothing were in order at the school Friday in a show of support for the East Mills School District, which has endured a string of tragedies over the past several months. Earlier this month, East Mills High School lost 16-year-old sophomore Cameron Wells and English/Language Arts Instructor Chase Heinold within four days of each other. Those passings followed the death of 17-year-old East Mills student Kennedy Haley in a car accident last October. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen says wearing East Mills' colors was a way for Shenandoah to send love and support in a time of need.
"Here in southwest Iowa," said Christensen, "being a small area, we believe we're all connected and we all need to support one another, and be there for one another, and show that love and support. Our students and staff were called upon to wear green and black for East Mills."
Christensen says he's proud of his school's gesture.
"It was a very nice gesture coming from our staff and our students," he said. "But at the end of the day, we just wanted to show East Mills that we support them, and shine as much love over their way as we possibly could while they go through everything they're going through right now--their families, students and staff--and we want them to know that we're with them."
Christensen says the idea of support East Mills came from the high school's Sunshine Committee, a group of instructors aiming at providing positive reinforcement toward the building's students and staff.
"Anytime things like this happen, or anytime they feel like we need a boost within the school," said Christensen, "they do a great job of coming together, and putting ideas together, and figuring out ways we could reach to our own school, our own community, other communities--things of that nature. It's a really strong group of extremely positive people in our building."
You can hear the full interview with Andrew Christensen here: