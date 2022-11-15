(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience.
They're the band, orchestra and chorus students selected for the 76th Annual All State Music Festival. Activities begin Thursday and culminate with the All State concert at Hilton Coliseum Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Three Shenandoah High School students were among those picked for the chorus including senior Kaitlyn Widger--a four-time all stater. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, SHS Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Smith says Widger was also picked as soloist for this year's concert.
"We sent in an audition a couple of weeks ago," said Smith. "Hundreds of others did, too, and she was selected. So, that's pretty cool."
Also making the chorus: junior Sophia Adkins and Sophomore Emma Baldwin. Smith says auditioning for all state is an intense process.
"We receive five pieces of music in August," she said, "and we spend every day learning every thing about every piece. This year, particularly, was the hardest music I've ever seen that they chose for all state. It was in five different languages, so we really had to spend a lot of time learning this stuff."
Smith, however, says students must prepare outside of class time in order to pass the audition.
"If they just do the time with us together," said Smith, "then, they don't really stand a chance. They really have to put in time outside of school, and on their own. So, they did and they were really successful."
