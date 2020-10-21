UPDATE: 5:17 P.M. Wednesday, October 21st, 2020
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are reporting another coronavirus case in the district.
In a letter to families and staff members Wednesday afternoon, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson confirmed that a Shenandoah High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Nelson says at this time, no other students or staff members have been identified as direct contacts of the staffer contracting the virus.
Earlier in the day, Nelson announced a high school student had tested positive for the virus. With two new cases Wednesday, the Shenandoah district’s coronavirus cases now stands at eight.
ORIGINAL STORY 10:33 A.M. Wednesday, October 21st, 2020
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is dealing with another coronavirus case.
In a letter sent out to families and staff members Wednesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson announced that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19, and that the distict was in the process of contacting the student's families. Following the same protocol as with previous cases, Page County Public Health officials will contact parents if their child was in direct contact with the student testing positive. Since the process takes time, parents should call the county's public health department if not contacted immediately.
Nelson notes the district uses the Iowa Department of Public Health's guidelines on determining who is identified as a close contact. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nelson says the district believes its current mitigation strategies--including face covering regulations--are effective.
"We feel really confident in our cleaning protocols and procedures," she said. "We feel really good about how we are emphasizing the need for socially distance. We have pretty good compliance with students wearing masks throughout our hallways, and as they're interacting with others. They are wearing them. There are times when they are not required to wear them, and that's when they are working independently at their desks. Other than that, it's always required for students, and it's always required for staff."
Stating the district is "at a critical point with mitigating COVID-19," Nelson asks parents to keep their child at home IF they're sick. Any parent or immediate household member testing positive for the virus should contact the school nurse to discuss their family's circumstances before sending kids to school. She also reminds patrons to continue wearing masks and taking other precautions, including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding larger group settings, and other steps.
The high school student testing positive is the Shenandoah district's seventh case overall since August.