(Shenadoah) -- Three Shenandoah High School seniors were among those recognized for their performances in the classroom.
All three were honored at the Hawkeye 10 Conference's Banquet on Wednesday. Senior Libby Ehlers received the Hawkeye 10 Character Award. The daughter of Brent and Lesley Ehlers will attend Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, majoring in TV broadcasting and journalism, and minoring in political science. Shenandoah High Principal Gayle Allensworth says Libby was selected by the high school's instructors and staff.
"Those students are selected because they exhibit beliefs, attitudes, actions that demonstrate the Six Pillars of Character," said Allensworth, "which are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. So, again, I put out an nomination form. The staff nominated several seniors in the senior class, and Libby was the winner."
Seniors Sam Martin and Quentin Slater were named to the Hawkeye 10 All Academic Team. Allensworth says recipients must meet certain criteria.
"Those students are selected by at least having a 29 on their ACT, and showing additional exemplary skills in leadership, school and community service, activities, academics and character, as well," she said.
Sam is the son of Tom and Sarah Martin, and plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames, majoring in agronomy and animal science. The son of Ryan and Christi Slater, Quentin's post-graduation plans include attending Des Moines Area Community College or Iowa State, and major in agricultural communications.