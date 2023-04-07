(Rock Port) -- When construction begins this summer on the Rock Port R-2 School District's new facilities, its current superintendent won't be here to see it.
Late last year, the Rock Port School Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Ethan Sickels, who accepted a similar position with the North Harrison R-3 School District in Eagleville. Sickles came to Rock Port in the 2017-18 school year as a high school principal after serving the previous five years as elementary and high school principal in the Nodaway-Holt district. Sickels tells KMA News he accepted the new position in order to be closer to home.
"As I get closer to retirement, and get a little bit older, getting back closer to home and to family is more important," said Sickels. "My mom lives in Bethany, and I grew up in Kellerton, Iowa. Of course, the Kellerton-Mount Ayr area. So, of course, getting closer to home and those folks is a great advantage, and when the door opened, it was difficult to pass up."
Sickels says leaving Rock Port is difficult in many ways. He says he's proud of the district's academic achievements during his tenure.
"You know, I continue to believe that our test scores are better than most--and I'm always proud of that," he said. "That's the competitor and the coach in me. But, I'm just really proud of the things that our community does for our school district, and our school district then tries to provide back to our community. It's a real team effort. Rock Port has a proud tradition, and I don't see that slowing down anytime soon. I think there's only going to be bigger and better things for the Rock Port school district--both academically, and in their athletics and activities."
Sickels' impending departure comes as the district now prepares for demolition of the existing dome structure, and construction of a new classroom facility in its place. Rock Port voters this week approved a $65 million bond issue to cover those projects plus improvements at the elementary wing. The superintendent admits leaving Rock Port following the bond issue's approval is bittersweet.
"I'm getting spoiled a little bit," said Sickels. "I won't be a part of all the headaches, but I also won't be a part of getting to see it at the end. So, that's a little bittersweet. Doors open, and you take advantage and move on--so, I'm excited about that."
Earlier this year, the board select Dr. Rex Bollinger to succeed Sickels beginning next school year. Bollinger comes to Rock Port from the Prairie View Unified School District in LaCynge, Kansas, where he's served as superintendent for seven years. He has 31 years of education experience, including 17 years as a superintendent.