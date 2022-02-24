(Rock Port) -- Expect more school districts in Missouri to shorten their school weeks in the future.
That's according to Ethan Sickles, superintendent of the Rock Port R-2 School District, which makes the conversion next school year. By a 4-3 vote earlier this month, the Rock Port R-2 School Board voted to switch to a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Sickles says northwest Missouri is actually behind the rest of the state in making the change.
"There's 21% of schools this year in Missouri that are four-day school weeks," said Sickles. "Of those, there were maybe only six in northwest Missouri. It's a little more heavy in southeast and northeast (Missouri), so I think it is coming this way. At one of our last superintendents' meetings, there were at least nine schools looking to vote on it. I don't know how all of those have come out. Obviously, the three in our area, so to speak, voted yes.
"I do think it's a trend that's working its way through Missouri, and you'll see a lot more school districts consider it in the future," he added.
Both the West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt School Board approved similar changes to four-day school weeks by 4-to-3 votes. Sickles admits the change was controversial for his district and others.
"Oh, well, you can't have anything in a school district in Missouri without a little controversy now and then," he said. "No, I appreciate our people, our community and our parents. Not everybody agreed with the decision, but at the same time, they have been really respectful, and have been all hands on deck that, if this is the direction that we're going, they would help move forward with it, and make it the best for kids and our schools."
Sickles says the conversion means an extra week of school, but not as many class days.
"This year, currently we have 168 days," said Sickles. "Of those, 161 are full days. Next year, we'll 152 school days, so that's a difference of 16 days. But, 149 of those will be full. So, the difference from full-to-full for both years is about 12 days, and there's some half days that we just won't have next year."
While the total number of hours in the school year changes little, Sickles says students will have slightly longer school days next academic year.
"In Missouri, you only have to have 1,044 (school days)," he said. "We'll have 1,084 next year, so we'll still have a healthy cushion for snow days, weather events--those kinds of things. And then the daily schedule changes a little bit. We had looked at adding 48 minutes. We settled on 33--and that's why there's a week longer of school. So, a typical day at the high school for our kids would be from 7:50 to 3:30, while the elementary would be 8 to 3:30."
Sickles says the board opted to take Mondays off each week, as favored by three-quarters of the patrons filling out a second survey prior to the final vote. You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles here: