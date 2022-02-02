(Rock Port) -- Like those in Iowa, Missouri teachers are finding the grass greener in other professions.
At least one northwest Missouri administrator is among those calling for additional financial support to keep instructors from leaving the education field--and the state. In his State of State speech late last month, Missouri Governor Mike Parson called for raising the starting salary for the state's teachers. Parson's proposed budget includes $21.8 million to raise the starting pay for Missouri teachers to $38,000. According to the National Education Association, Missouri ranks 50th in the country in teacher pay, with a current starting salary of $32,000. Ethan Sickles is superintendent of the Rock Port R-2 School District. Sickles voiced support for increased teacher pay on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"So far, the governor has come out and said he really wants to increase base salaries for teachers--which would be fantastic," said Sickles. "At the same time, you have to have that money to do that. Hopefully, our state is moving forward, and would be able to help assist school districts in that. But, until we can battle salaries, and try to draw people back to the Rock Port area, it's always going to be a challenge."
Parson's budget for fiscal 2023 allocates $3.56 billion to fund Missouri's K-12 schools. Sickles says many of the state's teachers are quitting to take more lucrative jobs in other fields.
"It's a tough profession--it's not getting any easier," he said. "The salary levels just don't compete with a lot of other professions currently. I hate to say it, but we've had a lot of kids go on--math, science, very good in those fields--and those are a lot of the shortages many schools see right now--a lot of those specialty type subjects at the high school level. But, those kids go and they can find much higher-paying jobs in the city in a much different career field than education."
Sickles adds COVID-19 has made things miserable for individuals in all professions--not just instructors. However, Sickles credits his staff for adjusting to issues created by the continuing pandemic.
"We have been fortunate," said Sickles. "Our staff has went above and beyond to make sure those students when they are either sick or quarantined, you walk down the hall and you see a student zooming in while the rest of the class is in session. We've been in building the whole time, but that doesn't mean we don't try to help those students be a part of the class if they have to be home, or it's resulted in work being sent home--those kinds of things."
Though student and teacher illnesses were up a few weeks ago in the Rock Port district due to COVID and other afflictions, he says absenteeism has been minimal this week.