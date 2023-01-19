(Rock Port) -- Rock Port school officials are getting out the word about a big bond issue referendum this spring.
Voters in the Rock Port R-2 School District go to the polls April 4th on a $6 million bond issue for construction of a new building to replace the existing dome structure that's almost a quarter-century old, and making energy efficiency improvements in the elementary facility. Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News one key piece of the campaign involves the completion of the project's floorplan--something school officials hope to circulate once it's completed.
"We're just getting, hopefully, a final floor plan from Veregy, who's the company doing our construction project," said Sickles. "We'll be getting that done. They're sending that out to bid, so they kind of want a floor plan, or at least a general idea, of what they want with that."
Sickles says informing the public is the key to passing the bond issue.
"That's the advantage of a small school district," he said. "It doesn't take much to get the information out, so that everybody knows the facts. It's not something I have to be pro or con, so to speak. I think it's just one of those things. Once people see the pros or cons, or advantages of perhaps what the bond issue can do for the district, I think they'll understand what's best. I think they've got to make an educated decision."
Sickles says his biggest concern involves other possible referendums on the April election ballot in Missouri.
"It's hard to tell what other ballot issues will be out there during April," said Sickles, "so you don't know what could be competing with it, so to speak. So, that probably where I'm most nervous is just the other things that will be on the ballot that may involve our county, city, etc."
The bond issue needs a supermajority of 57.14% in order to pass. Ethan Sickles made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.