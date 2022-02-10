(Creston) - The longtime head of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments faces charges in connection with a forgery investigation.
Creston Police say 70-year-old Timothy J. Ostroski was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at the SICOG offices located at 101 East Montgomery Street. Ostroski was charged with 1st degree theft and four counts of forgery.
Police allege Ostroski fraudulently obtained in excess of $10,000 from SICOG by creating multiple checks made payable to another individual for cleaning services that were never provided. He then deposited these checks into a personal checking account, resulting in personal enrichment. Forgery charges stem from checks dated January 27th, February 26th, May 4th and 28th, 2021, on which Ostroski admitted to fraudulently signed Tiffany Ossain’s name to the back of checks without her permission. Ossain is Ostroski’s daughter and not an employee of SICOG nor affiliated with SICOG.
Ostroski has served as executive director of SICOG and the Southern Iowa Development Group since 1984.
State Auditor Rob Sand recently opened a special investigation of SICOG. Sand’s office is assisting in safeguarding SICOG’s records, and will be working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to assure appropriate testing procedures are performed.