(Shenandoah) -- One of the longer-running retail traditions in Shenandoah returns to Sheridan Avenue later this week.
That's because Shenandoah's Sidewalk Sale runs Thursday through Saturday as downtown businesses break out their best summer deals. Shelly Warner is the Marketing Director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Warner says the tradition dates back to at least the 1950s when patrons flooded downtown Shenandoah.
"They used to close down Sheridan Avenue and it's different now, but they used to have one sale a year so everything would come out of the store, in the street, on tables, and people would show up at 5 a.m.," said Warner. "Now we have the luxury of sales all year through, but we still like to celebrate sidewalk sales and we are one of the few towns still doing it. We want to keep that tradition going."
The three-day retail event is also paired with live music Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Depot Deli with the Union County Strings and then the Shenandoah Shendig Barbeque Contest Friday and Saturday. Warner says residents can expect deals at stores all along Sheridan Avenue.
"A lot of stores do it outside and many also do it inside or some just inside and that depends on the temperature outside too," she said. "But, you can account on sales on Sheridan Avenue all the way down to (Highway) 59--along there everybody is going to have specials those days."
While there are more city-wide sales throughout the year, Warner adds the Sidewalk Sale still serves as a big summer clearance event, particularly for local retailers.
"To get the inventory out because the fall is going to be coming in soon and we'll be right around back-to-school sales and the tax-free weekend that the state does," said Warner.
For more information, you can contact SCIA at 712-246-3455. You can hear the full interview with Warner below: