(Sidney) -- Another small town newspaper is ceasing publication later this month.
Sidney Argus Herald Publisher Ellen West Longman announced on the company's Facebook page Wednesday that the weekly newspaper will be "no more" as of February 15th. The decision ends one of southwest Iowa's longest-running publications. According to the Library of Congress, its origin is traced back to two newspapers--the Fremont County Herald, which began in 1885, and the Sidney Argus, which started in 1916. The two papers then merged in 1927 under W.H. Howe and Son. Longman, who succeeded her father Dave West as publisher, has worked with the paper for more than 40 years. She tells KMA News operating the paper the past few years has been difficult.
"It's been a struggle," said Longman, "But, it's been a struggle for several years. It's a dying industry, and we just came to the end of the road."
Longman says the paper's closure is especially tough for a small community like Sidney.
"Fremont County becomes what they're calling a news desert," she said, "where there's actually no local news provided. But, other people will step in and provide it."
And, the family journalism tradition continues with Longman's daughter Molly. The Sidney High School and Drake University grad currently is a wellness writer for Refinery 29 in New York City. Longman ended her Facebook message by thanking readers for their business and kindness over the years, saying "it's been a privilege to serve you."