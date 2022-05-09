(Sidney) -- Sidney's new water infrastructure project has begun producing its own water.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council received an update from City Engineer Steve Perry on the long-awaited water infrastructure improvement project. Perry says the new water treatment plant was put online last week and has begun producing its own water. After a tedious water quality testing process, Perry says just one step remains for the new water plant.
"The only item left on the water plant itself is to get the water tower full so that from a communication standpoint, we can get the water tower talking to the water treatment plant," said Perry. "So everything is really in good shape."'
Earlier Monday afternoon, Perry says his department began pumping water into the new 150,000-gallon water tower, anticipating reaching the necessary capacity by Tuesday morning to go through another series of tests for sanitation quality.
"That has to be continuous to take it to the overflow and then once it gets to the overflow we'll go back to the old tank," said Perry. "Because we have to let that set for 24 hours to take a water sample, and then 24 hours later we take another water sample, so two tests."
Perry says the new water tower could be online as early as next Monday. However, he adds that the city can still operate off the old tower while the tests are performed.
But, with the testing, Perry says a contract extension is needed for Gerard Tank and Steel, which has performed the work on the tower.
"It actually just extends their contract for 30 days, and that will take them to the end of May," said Perry. "So they should be done really with all of their work here by this time next week, or next Monday."
The council unanimously approved the extension to May 30th and thus also approved a change order for Iseler Demolition for the old water tower demolition extending their contract to June 12th.
With the transition phase now in effect, Perry says he also hopes to bring back discussions of decommissioning the old water plant in the next couple of weeks.