(Sidney) -- After months of delay, the final piece of the Sidney School District's facilities initiative is moving forward.
Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board awarded contracts to Midwest Tennis and Track for installation of a new track at the district's football stadium, and Townsend, Inc. for construction of new bleachers and a press box. Board members were forced to delay awarding contracts late this summer, when only half of the project received adequate bid coverage. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the stadium renovation represents the final phase of the district's expensive renovation and expansion projects, spearheaded by a $10 million bond issue approved by voters three years ago this month.
"You know, we always told the community we were going to do the education stuff first," said Hood. "So, we feel that we've gotten that pretty well accomplished, and now it's time to do the third phase of that. The third phase is to renovate our stadium--that's kind of the next phase of the three."
The board also approved the rebidding of earthwork and site demolition associated with the stadium project.
"We need to demo some things," he said, "and we need some dirt work done to build up what will be the new home side--the only side of it--with bleachers and a track."
Depending on weather conditions, Hood says preliminary work on the stadium could begin shortly.
"Obviously, if we're fortunate enough to get some weather that breaks our way now until winter hits," said Hood, "there could be some dirt moving and demolition that gets done yet this fall, early winter. Otherwise, we're probably looking more at early spring.Then, hopefully, if all that can get done, that will dictate where we are as far as the track part, then the bleachers and the press box."
Hood hopes the new bleachers and press box will be ready in time for next fall's football season. Estimates placed the total project's pricetag of $2.4 million. And a reminder: our two-part series of reports on the Sidney School District's expansion and renovation projects and video versions of each report are available at kmaland.com.